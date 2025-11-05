A weak cold front cools us on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be above average tonight, especially closer to the mountains, where we will have a light downsloping breeze from the west. Early in the morning, the wind will turn out of the NE as a cold front moves in from the northeast into the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 62;

An early morning cold front cools us down on Wednesday, compared to the 70s we felt on Tuesday. But we will still be above our average by about 5 degrees. Wind will turn back out of the S at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 67;

It will be sunny on Wednesday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 65;

It will be sunny on Wednesday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 59;

It will be mostly sunny with cool temperatures on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SSW at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 62;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Wednesday, with gusty wind. In the morning, the wind will be out of the N, then it will quickly switch to a southerly flow and increase gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/39; High: 66/72;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with S wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with cool but comfortable temperatures in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger will be a concern on Thursday with gusty W wind at 20-40 mph. With no recent rainfall, dry conditions are prevailing, and it will be easy for fires to spread quickly.

____

