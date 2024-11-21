A warming trend takes over for the rest of the week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cold tonight in southern Colorado. Overnight lows will be near average for this time of year. You will need a winter coat and maybe gloves in the morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 55;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with near-average temperatures. Winds will be light from the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 56;

Temperatures will be normal for this time of year on Thursday. The sky will be mostly sunny and the wind will be variable from 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 60;

It will be a mild day on Thursday with sunshine and W wind at 5-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 52;

Thursday will be partly cloudy on Thursday with average temperatures. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 55;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with light wind and seasonable temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Cold in the morning and cool in the afternoon with sunshine. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/27; High: 57/52;

A chilly morning and a comfortable afternoon with sunshine and a breeze from the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

It will be a partly cloudy day with a cold morning in the mountain valleys and a mild afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will warm up a few degrees each day through Saturday. Then a cold front will gradually move through Colorado on Sunday which will start a cool down that will drop us back to the 40s early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.