Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight are expected in the 20s and teens with clear skies. A light breeze is expected across southern Colorado for most too. Travel conditions will be great statewide with dry roads as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 48;

Wednesday will start cool in the 20s for most before warming into the 40s for Colorado Springs. That continues our warming trend around the region. Sunshine continues with a light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 52;

Wednesday will be warmer than our previous days in Pueblo with highs expected to be in the 50s. The rest of the week will warm further to sit in the 60s even by the end of the week. Plenty of sunshine and dry time is expected across the area.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 51;

A similar trend to the the rest of southern Colorado is likely for Canon City with highs in the 50s and 60s ahead. By the end of the week, above average highs will move in too.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 45;

Wednesday will start cool in the 20s for Woodland Park with fairly clear skies. The afternoon hours will be slightly warmer than the previous days. Into Thanksgiving and Friday, those warmer conditions continue.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 47;

Travel conditions look great up through the Tri-Lakes area as temperatures warm into Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

Plains forecast: Low: 26; High: 53;

The plains will see a light breeze around the area with sunshine. Highs continue to improve throughout the week. By Friday, some may even see 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28; High: 48;

A similar trend is expected for the southern I-25 corridor with a warming trend ahead. Dry time and sunshine continues through the holiday week.

Mountains forecast: Low: 18; High: 48;

Travel conditions continue to be great statewide with highs rebounding into the 50s for some areas. That means any moisture on the road will melt and stay dry. Next week could bring in some changes.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a great Thanksgiving week with highs in the 50s and 60s through Thursday and Friday, the weekend will cool slightly. Saturday will be warmer than Sunday. Saturday will also bring in a round of unsettled weather for the high country. Depending on how things shape up, southern Colorado may see a bit of that as well, but we will be watching our models closely. After a drier and cooler Sunday, another system could arrive in next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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