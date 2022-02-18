A warming trend in southern Colorado from Friday into the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear and cold with light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 48; A sunny and mild Friday, warming back to seasonable levels.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 52; Sunny and mild by the afternoon after a cold start.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 51; Sunny and warming up nicely after a cold morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 42; Cold in the morning, sunny and mild in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 12; High: 43; It will be a cold start but temperatures will rise quickly and snow will continue to melt.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s; Low 50s tomorrow under a sunny sky.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: teens; High: 49/50; A cold morning then a mild afternoon with snowmelt.

Mountain valley forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s; It will be a sunny and breezy day in the mountains Friday, with low 40s for mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend will be lovely, to the 50s and 60s. Then our next deep freeze comes in Tuesday through Thursday of next week, with highs in the teens or single digits and a chance of snow.

