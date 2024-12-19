A warming trend begins Thursday and lasts through the weekend in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a westerly breeze overnight, gusting 20-30 mph in the mountains and I-25. This downsloping wind will help to keep temperatures mild overnight, especially adjacent to the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 56;

Thursday will be over 10 degrees above average with S wind at 5-10 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 58;

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high temperature of over 10 degrees above average. The wind will be from the

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 61;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with WNW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph. It will be a warm day in mid-December.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 50;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 54;

Mild on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and a light breeze from the WSW at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the plains on Thursday with highs reaching the low to upper 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/33; High: 60/61;

Thursday will be mild with a WSW breeze at 5-15 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Thursday with mild temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions will continue over the next few days,, lasting at least through Christmas/December 25th. It looks like the next major

cool-down will arrive on December 25th.

____

