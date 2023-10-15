A warming trend begins Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be another cold night across the region. Temperatures will fall near or below freezing. Keep potted plants inside and keep outdoor pipes that may have water in them covered.

Sunday is looking warmer with high temperatures about normal for this time of year. It will be a sunny day with light wind across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with E wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 70;

A sunny Sunday is ahead with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 70;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 61;

Sunday will be mostly sunny with light wind at 5-10 mph from the W.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 64;

Sunny on Sunday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s;

Sunny on Sunday with morning temperatures below freezing and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light, less than 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/33; High: 64/66;

Sunny and warmer on Sunday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with variable winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb between 5-10 degrees warmer each day up through Tuesday. Tuesday will be quite warm in the 70s and 80s. The week ahead looks generally sunny and dry. The next breezy cold front comes in early Wednesday, knocking temperatures back down to seasonable 60s and 70s for the rest of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

