A warm & windy end to the weekend for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A digging trough of low pressure will bring increasing winds to the mountains tonight, with some very strong gusts expected in northern parts of the state. Here locally, we'll see a cold night in the mountains and mountain valleys. For the rest of us, overnight lows will drop down to the 20s and 30s, with some 40s possible along the eastern slopes where the wind is more noticeable.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 34; High: 63. Warm and gusty on Sunday as the downslope flow strengthens over the region. A cold front late Sunday afternoon will bring teens to the Pikes Peak Region for overnight lows.

PUEBLO: Low: 28; High: 68. Warm and windy on Sunday, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect in Pueblo County at 9 am. Avoid any activities that could start a spark as the fire weather threat will be elevated.

CANON CITY: Low: 39; High: 66. Windy and dry on Sunday, with above average temperatures expected across Fremont County. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting at 9 am.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 33; High: 54. Warmer on Sunday, and as the downslope flow strengthens over Southern Colorado, we'll see periods of strong and gusty winds over Teller County. Peak wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Partly cloudy and windy during the day, with increasing winds expected late in the afternoon as a cold front drops into the area. This will bring us a super cold night as lows fall all the way down to the 10s by Monday morning.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. Breezy during the day before a strong wind driven cold front drops into the forecast Sunday evening. Gusts across the eastern Plains could top 40 mph in some counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. A windy and dry day has prompted Red Flag Warnings for the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa region on Sunday. Peak wind gusts of 35 mph will be possible at times tomorrow.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Strong winds will hammer the mountains on Sunday, with gusts as high as 40-50 mph in some spots. Heading into the central mountains, wind gusts here could top 65 mph across higher peaks and ridges.

Extended Outlook:

Behind Sunday night's cold front will come a very cold start to the week. Lows Monday morning will drop down to the 10s in many areas, with highs only warming into the 30s and 40s. A trough will dig into the state on Monday and Tuesday, with the moisture expected to mostly stay over the mountains as snow. Dry and warmer weather will follow Wednesday and Thursday before a potentially better organized system drops in Friday and Saturday. It's a little far out to pinpoint exact details, but it's looking like this could be our first measurable snowfall of the season for the airports in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter