A warm week is on tap for southern Colorado with mountain shower chances

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows continue to stay mild in the 40s for most. Not much cloud cover is expected into the overnight while southern Colorado stays dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 70;

Temperatures for the rest of the week will be even warmer than today. Plenty of low 70s are expected with dry time. A light breeze is expected over the coming days. The second-half of the week and weekend will bring in some changes.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 75;

Mid-70s are expected as we look into the coming days. Dry conditions stick around throughout the work week too.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 74;

A similar trend of above average temperatures continue with Tuesday bringing in mid-70s. That dry and warmer than average trend continues through the work week. A stray chance for shower enters the forecast on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low:38; High: 58;

Temperatures warm into the upper 50s for Tuesday with dry conditions and a light breeze. Not much change is expected throughout the week. There are some shower chances by Thursday though.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of the work week stays mostly dry in southern Colorado. In the mountains though, shower chances are expected and by the second-half of the week even some flooding and mudslides are possible. Thursday may bring in a chance for a shower along I-25, but other than that the week stays dry and mild. The weekend will bring in more changes with a big drop in temperatures. More moisture flow is expected by then too.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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