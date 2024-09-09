A warm week ahead for Southern Colorado, with mostly dry skies Monday

Today’s Forecast:

After some stronger thunderstorms this past weekend, our weather looks a bit more mellow on this Monday for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. Highs will be around 5-8 degrees above average, with 80s and 90s on the Plains, and 70s in the mountains. For the high country, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, with storms fizzling out by sunset this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 57. Warm and mostly dry today in the Pikes Peak Region, with only a slight chance of a shower this afternoon, mainly west of I-25.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 58. Dry skies and hot highs, with temperatures this afternoon up around 7 degrees above the seasonal average.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. Flirting with 90 degrees on Monday in Canon City, with increasing clouds this afternoon and a very small chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 45. It will be a warm start to the week for Woodland Park, with increasing clouds this afternoon and a very small chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Clear skies this morning will give way to a warm afternoon, with increasing clouds and a super small chance of a quick passing shower or thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A hot and dry start to the week, with highs today climbing into the middle 90s in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A warm and mostly dry start to the week, with highs this afternoon well above average for this 9th day of September.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Clear skies this morning will give way to isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the mountains and mountain valleys this afternoon as a weak disturbance moves into Colorado from Utah and Wyoming.

Extended outlook forecast:

A low pressure system moving into the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday will help to improve our chances for showers and thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region and eastern Plains towards the middle of the week. Isolated to spotty thunderstorms will be possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with our highs in the middle 80s in Colorado Springs and lower 90s in Pueblo.

From showers to increasing wind, stronger gusts on Thursday may lead to an increase in high fire danger threats here across the I-25 corridor and Pikes Peak Region. Gusts Thursday afternoon of 25-30 mph, combined with relative humidity in the teens are expected.

