A warm Wednesday to get outside before snow on Thursday and Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a breeze tonight in the mountains, gusting 20-30 mph with lighter wind along I-25 and in the plains, at 15 mph or less. The sky will be mostly clear, and temperatures will be cold but about 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 57;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning with high clouds increasing during the day. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 61;

Clouds will be increasing on Wednesday while temperatures remain mild. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 59;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 8-12 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 47;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will be cool but comfortable.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 55;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with warm temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. Wind will be light, 15 mph or less.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/31; High: 58/62;

It will be breezy and mild on Wednesday with high clouds. Wind will be out of the WSW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - 20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Wednesday with a cold morning and cool but comfortable afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday morning, snow will move into the mountains and mountain valleys as well as the northern plains north of I-70. Through Thursday afternoon and evening, snow will spread south and east through our region. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Dry air will clear out the snow from north to south across our region on Friday afternoon.

Snow total forecast through Friday evening:

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

