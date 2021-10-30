A warm start to the weekend with colder weather on Halloween

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny with a light breeze. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 70; Low: 32. Today will be sunny and warm in the afternoon with wind 8-12 mph.

PUEBLO: High: 75; Low: 33. A sunny and warm day with winds 5-15 mph.

CANON CITY: High: 73; Low: 37. A very mild day with just a light breeze and sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 63; Low: 25. Sunny and feeling comfortable today with light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Upper 60s today with sunshine and a light breeze.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Low to mid 70s with lots of sunshine and a breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Upper 60s in Walsenburg and low 70s for Trinidad with sunshine today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Low to mid 60s in mountain valleys with sunshine and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front that moves in this evening from the north will allow for increased moisture leading to clouds on Sunday and much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Sunday afternoon. Trick or treating will be in the 40s dropping to the upper 30s in Colorado Springs. In Pueblo, trick or treating will be in the mid 40s dropping to low 40s.

