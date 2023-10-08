A warm start to the week then a chilly end

Tonight's Forecast:

A clear, calm night is ahead in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be near average in the 30s and 40s across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 76;

Mostly sunny on Monday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 80;

Sunny on Monday with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 79;

Mostly sunny on Monday with SW wind at 7-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Mostly sunny on Monday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 72;

Sunny on Monday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

Upper 30s to low 40s waking up Monday with light wind and sunshine. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/45; High: 75/77;

A few showers in the mountains will allow for afternoon clouds on Monday. WSW wind at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

The southern Sangre De Cristos will have a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Otherwise mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Monday with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The sunny and warm weather continues through Wednesday. Wednesday becomes windy, especially in the mountains. A storm system will begin to move into Colorado Wednesday, with rain and snow showers for the western slope and central mountains on Wednesday afternoon/evening. Early on Thursday morning, the system brings a blustery cold front to southeastern Colorado. This will bring spotty rain showers in the plains and a mix of rain and snow for the mountains. Thursday night, areas around 7,000 feet and higher will see a chance of snow showers. This would include mountain passes, Teller County, and northern El Paso County including Monument and the Tri-Lakes. For now, this looks like less than an inch in Teller and N El Paso Counties and will be quite slushy. For the interior mountains over 10,000 feet, snow totals will add up to several inches by Thursday night.

