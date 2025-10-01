A warm start to October with temperatures going up, up, up late this week

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure will dominate our forecast through the end of the week as temperatures across Southern Colorado look to remain well above average. For today, sunshine early will give way to a few fair weather clouds this afternoon and evening, but rain is not expected on Wednesday from the mountains to the Plains.

Highs today will warm into the 60s and 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 70s and 80s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 49. Savor the sunshine and savor the warmth on this first day of October! Highs today in Colorado Springs will be well above our average high of 71 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 49. Speaking averages, we're typically in the upper 70s in early October in Pueblo. Today will be well above average as today's high soars into the middle 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 53. October begins today and our weather will be warm and dry across eastern Fremont county. Today's highs will warm into the lower to middle 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 41. After a few days in the 60s so far this week, highs today will be warmer, with sunshine early giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Late week warming will come courtesy of high pressure that builds across the state on Wednesday. Highs today will warm into the 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunshine on Wednesday and plenty of it will bring warm temperatures to the Plains, with highs today climbing well into the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Sunny skies and warmer highs on Wednesday will give way to an even warmer end of the week as October kicks off with above average highs in Southern Colorado.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. After a couple of unsettled days earlier this week in the mountains, skies will be bright and sunny on Wednesday and the weather will be perfect for any leaf peeping adventures.

Extended outlook forecast:

In Colorado Springs, afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 80s late this week, with our warmest day expected to be on Friday. For places like Pueblo and the eastern Plains, highs late this week will warm into the 90s in some areas.

An incoming storm system will bring us breezy to gusty winds on Friday, with stronger wind gusts to 35 mph across Southern Colorado on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will still be above average, topping out in the upper 70s and 80s on the Plains. Our next cold front now looks to arrive early Sunday, with highs dropping down to the 60s and lower 70s by the end of the weekend. Moisture looks more abundant with this system in the mountains and in northern Colorado, with only a slight chance for showers around the Pikes Peak Region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.