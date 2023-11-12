A warm November week ahead in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight it will be clear, calm, and cold. Temperatures will fall below freezing for the majority of southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 62;

Sunny and warm on Monday with SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 63;

Sunny and mild with SE wind at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 67;

A sunny Monday with SW wind at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 57;

Sunny with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 62;

Sunshine on Monday with light winds from the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Sunny on Monday with high temperatures in the mid-60s and a light breeze from the SE at about 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/32; High: 63/63;

A sunny Monday is ahead with SSW winds at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s to low 60s in the mountain valleys. Winds will generally be light from the WSW at 10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures for the week ahead will be about 5-10 degrees above normal in southern Colorado. There will be dry conditions and a light breeze every day. Thursday will be the windiest day with gusts as high as 30 mph. Fire danger will be elevated this week due to the dry conditions and warmer-than-normal temperatures. With the wind on Thursday, we will be watching for potential Red Flag Warnings, stay tuned.

