A warm MLK Day is in store; snow chances are on the horizon

Today’s Forecast:

This morning is a chilly start in the teens and 20s, but by lunchtime, temperatures will have already climbed to the 40s and 50s. High temperatures today will be about 15 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny and the winds will be light all day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 61; Low: 28. A mild day, perfect weather to get outside.

PUEBLO: High: 63; Low: 24. A warm day is ahead with plenty of sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 34. Sunny and warm today with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 5`1; Low: 26. A light breeze today with very mild temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Upper 50s with sunshine and light winds today.

PLAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Upper 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Upper 50s for Walsenburg and low 60s in Trinidad today with a light breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Upper 40s to low 50s for mountain valleys with a mostly sunny day ahead.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday will bring high clouds but still remain mild, a couple of degrees cooler than today. Tuesday evening a cold front will move in from the northeast, cooling temperatures and increasing moisture and cloud cover. Light snow is possible for the foothills, I-25 and the plains during the afternoon Wednesday and overnight into Thursday morning. Accumulations at this point look well under an inch regionwide. Another batch of precipitation looks possible Friday into Saturday, stay tuned.

