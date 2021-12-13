A warm & gusty start to the week for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Much of the stronger wind that we saw earlier today should weaken quite a bit after sunset for the I-25 corridor and Plains. Along with the weakening winds, we should see some recovery to the dry air overnight, but not by much. Overnight lows will be coldest away from the eastern slopes, with the mountains and and mountain valleys dropping down to the single digits and teens.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 64. Not as windy, but unseasonably warm and still very dry across the Pikes Peak Region. Daytime highs Monday will be around 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

PUEBLO: Low: 25; High: 66. A mild and breezy afternoon, with no real change from Sunday, except that the winds won't be as strong.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 64. We'll stay pretty breezy across the Arkansas River Valley on Monday, with dry skies and unseasonably warm temperatures continuing in our forecast.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 55. Breezy to gusty across Teller County on Monday, and much warmer than where we should be for this time of the year. Peak wind gusts 25-35 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Bright, breezy and mild on Monday, with afternoon wind gusts to 25 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 60s. Not as much wind across the Plains on Monday, but we're still expecting unseasonable warmth and extremely dry air across the region.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Windy at times across the southern I-25 corridor on Monday, and another warm for December day.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s. A dry and windy start to the week for the mountains, with afternoon gusts in some areas expected to top 40 mph.

Extended Outlook:

A powerful system digging into California on Tuesday will provide the fuel for strengthening winds across the state and some mountain snow showers. As the trough moves east into Colorado on Wednesday, the mountains will see the potential for very strong winds and snow. For the Plains, wind and high fire danger will be the main stories on Wednesday, with 50-60 mph gusts for the I-25 corridor and Plains. We should see a much cooler end to the week behind Wednesday's cold front, with a few high elevation snow showers from Friday through the weekend.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter