A warm Father's Day before a cold front arrives

A clear start today with a couple of afternoon thunderstorms, which will favor El Paso county. A cold front will allow for thunderstorms overnight across the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 91; Low: 54. An isolated thunderstorm is possible this afternoon with a better chance overnight.

PUEBLO: High: 96; Low: 58. Most of the day will be hot and dry, but there is a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms today.

CANON CITY: High: 95; Low: 58. A mostly sunny and warm day and likely to stay dry.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 47. A warm afternoon with a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Mid to upper 80s today with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry today in the low to mid-90s, with thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. A warm and mostly dry day with a low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. A few thunderstorms will develop along the foothills today, but otherwise, the day will be dry and warm in the low 80s.

Extended Outlook:

Tonight a cold front arrives leaving Monday morning with clouds, fog, and rain. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Monday. Then the heat and dry weather return by mid-week. Thunderstorm potential returns by Thursday through Saturday.

