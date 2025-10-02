A warm end to the work week, with increasing wind and a cool down this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures since the weekend have been consistently above average across Southern Colorado, and we're not done with the heat just yet. As high pressure builds into the Rocky Mountain Region late this week, temperatures will continue to climb.

With abundant sunshine and light southerly breezes this afternoon, highs will climb into the 60s and 70s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with a very warm mix of upper 70s, 80s and lower 90s on the Plains. In Colorado Springs, our high today will top out near 80 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 52. Temperatures will continue to trend upward late this week as we'll see the potential for 80s in Colorado Springs both today and Friday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 50. Mid 80s and sunshine on Thursday will give way to highs in the lower 90s on Friday.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 56. Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the late week period, with highs today in eastern Fremont County topping out in the lower 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 44. It's going to be another gorgeous day in Teller County with sunshine and lower 70s this afternoon. 10 out of 10!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. The calendar may say October, but today's highs in the middle to upper 70s won't feel that way. If you like the warmth, Friday's highs will be even hotter.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. It's the time of the year when our weather can still feel like summer or look and feel like winter. With today's highs in the 80s and lower 90s, it will be the former today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warmer highs today in the 80s won't allow for much of a break for the A/C units. In fact, highs will stay above average for at least the next 2-3 days.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. We'll see sunshine and mild highs for the high country on Thursday, with great weather to get outside for your next hike or drive into the mountains to see the changing leaves.

Extended outlook forecast:

Peak heating will take place on Friday and with highs in the 80s and 90s on the Plains, a few records could be close to getting broken. In Colorado Springs, we're expecting a high on Friday of 84 degrees. The current record that dates back to 1935 is 87 degrees.

An incoming storm that's currently off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will move across the Rockies this weekend. Due to the northerly track of the low-pressure system, our impacts in Southern Colorado will mainly include gusty winds and cooling temperatures. Rain or snow is not likely this weekend outside of the mountains. In Colorado Springs, our next chance for moisture isn't likely until at least next Tuesday.

