A warm end to September and first few days of October in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering rain and thunderstorms will dissipate between 9 and 11 pm. Overnight, the clouds will clear and temperatures will be slightly above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 78;

Sunny in the morning with a few clouds in the afternoon. A quick rain shower is possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 83;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 68;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with the chance of an afternoon rain shower. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with the chance of a brief afternoon rain shower. Wind will be out of the SSW, at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with warm temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Wind will be generally out of the S at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 49/47; High: 77/80;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with SSW wind at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday. Isolated rain showers are possible in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday is the first day of October, and it will still be warmer than average in the 60s to 80s, very similar to Tuesday's highs. We will be dry with plenty of sunshine. The end of the week remains warm and sunny. Thursday and Friday will be about 10 degrees above average in the 70s and 80s.

Our next cold front arrives as early as Saturday afternoon or as late as Sunday morning. This will cool down weekend temperatures to the 60s and 70s. We could see a shower with this cold front, but the details are still uncertain on the timing and the moisture available. Stay tuned!

____

