A warm day is ahead for Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures overnight will be a few degrees above average, but still cold enough for winter layers in the morning. The sky will be mostly clear overnight and the wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 58;

Friday will be very warm with a forecast high 13 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 58;

It will be a beautiful Friday with temperatures a little over 10 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph and the sky will be partly cloudy.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 61;

Friday will be very warm for early January. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

Friday will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 57;

Monument will feel mild with a partly cloudy sky on Friday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny in the plains on Friday with comfortable temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/29; High: 58/61;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-20s; High: 40s-50s;

Mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Friday with mild temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s. The wind will generally be light from the W at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, fog is expected in the eastern plains in the morning, with some of that fog making it as far west as I-25. For those who see sunshine, like our mountain valleys and in the plains where the fog clears, temperatures will rise to the 40s or 50s again. Then a blustery cold front will move through in the evening, bringing cold temperatures and a chance of snow. Right now, snow looks to favor the plains on Saturday night, with accumulations less than 2 inches. The snow will be hit-or-miss, but there is a chance of showers for I-25. Sunday we will clear out but it will be cold with high temperatures in the middle 30s.

____

