A warm and windy Thursday with elevated fire danger before a cooling trend this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

An initially clear evening will become increasingly cloudy overnight as moisture and energy arrive in Colorado from the Southwest. This moisture is generally maximized around the same height as jet planes fly - so these will be high clouds! Lows drop to the mid to upper 30s along the I-25 corridor, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year, partly due to the arriving cloud cover which will re-radiate some of the heat leaving the ground back down. Clouds will increase towards daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun for much of the area, with gusty dry downslope winds, courtesy of a jet streak in the upper atmosphere - an area of relatively faster winds. While Red Flag Warnings haven't been issued for this event, fire risk will still be elevated Thursday, particularly from late morning through late afternoon when winds will be strongest. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, a solid 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Clouds decrease towards mid-afternoon with drier air arriving.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 71;

Increasing clouds through the evening with lows near 40 degrees. Average lows tonight should be 26 degrees - the clouds are partly to blame along with a ridge of high pressure. Thursday winds will gust 25-35 mph. Fire risk will be elevated but humidity values look slightly too high.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 78;

Increasing clouds, although a later arrival and coverage spread than areas farther north. Winds shift around to the west overnight but stay light during the night and early morning hours. Those winds really crank up during the late morning through late afternoon though with sustained winds around 15-20 mph, but gusts all the way up at 45 mph. Hold onto your hats!

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 75;

Increasing clouds overnight with lows about 15 degrees above normal. The big story Thursday is the wind: Thursday afternoon those dry gusty downslope winds will sustain around 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph - be prepared for small branches to break off from trees, which may pose a localized risk to the roadways. Winds relax toward sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 61;

Clouds move in around 8PM this evening and stick around through the morning tomorrow. Snow showers are likely off to our southwest, but that moisture looks to mainly stay confined to the Sawatch. Nonetheless, don't be shocked if you see a fresh dusting of white above treeline by Thursday afternoon - just don't expect any of it down on the roads! Do expect the breezes though - 45 mph wind gusts headed your way tomorrow, mainly from 10AM-3PM, with winds decreasing after that as the strongest upper level energy moves farther to the east.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Clouds increase overnight and through the morning commute, decreasing around lunchtime with mainly sunny skies during mid-afternoon. While winds won't be as strong as areas farther south and west, you'll still experience gusts to 35 mph out of the west northwest.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 20s - Low 30s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy skies overnight with south wind at 10 mph. The strongest breezes hold off until a cold front arrives Thursday evening, bringing in chilly 25-30 mph breezes out of the north after sunset.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/42; High: 68/70;

Winds max out with gusts between 11AM-4PM between 20-30 mph, with 50 mph gusts that will be strongest in the gap between Rye and La Veta along with the eastern slopes of the Southern Sangres. Be mindful of small debris on roadways in the afternoon - small twigs and other small foliage, and move lawn furniture and trash cans closer to the house.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly cloudy tonight with winds shifting to the west after midnight. West gusty winds tomorrow - gusting to 45 mph below 10K feet, and above 60 mph above 10k feet. Not a good choice day to hike above treeline!

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front arrives Thursday night, cooling Friday's temperatures significantly. With a dry and stable air mass back in place, sunshine ends the work week. Cloud cover increases Saturday ahead of our next weather maker, which is currently stalled off the California coast. By the weekend, this system moves inland. It should reach the I-25 corridor on Sunday late in the day - with a chance for light rain and snow showers along with strong winds and cooler temperatures.

____

