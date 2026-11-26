Today's Forecast: Thanksgiving Day brings quiet, dry, and mild weather across Southern Colorado. Mid and high-level clouds will track east across the state through the afternoon, while patchy morning fog in the lower Arkansas River Valley near the Kansas border burns off early. Highs will reach the 50s across the lower elevations with light breezes.

WATCH | News5's full forecast in the video below:

A warm and sunny Thanksgiving across Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast: Cloud cover will gradually clear out overnight as high pressure builds in from the west. Conditions stay dry and calm across the region. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s across the plains, with the mildest readings along the eastern mountain lee slopes.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 59; Expect filtered sunshine today as mid and high clouds move overhead, with afternoon highs reaching the upper-50s. Skies clear out overnight with light winds and lows dropping to around freezing.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 59; Thanksgiving Day stays dry and mild in the Steel City with passing high clouds and highs reaching the upper 50s. Clear skies and light winds follow tonight as temperatures dip into the low 30s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 63; Partly sunny skies and light winds will keep conditions comfortable today with highs in the low 60s. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling into the mid 30s along the eastern mountain lee slopes.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 53; Teller County will see passing high clouds today with mild afternoon highs reaching the low 50s. Skies clear out tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the low-30s.

News5

Extended Forecast: Warming temperatures and breezy winds arrive Friday ahead of a strong cold front and high-wind setup on Saturday.

Friday: Dry and noticeably warmer weather takes over as highs climb into the 60s and near 70 on the plains, with 50s in the San Luis Valley. Winds increase along the I-25 corridor with gusts reaching 30 to 35 mph.

Saturday – Sunday: A strong cold front sweeps south Saturday morning, shifting winds out of the north with gusts of 40 to 50 mph across the plains. Snow showers drop 1 to 3 inches across the central mountains, while brief rain and snow showers could create slick travel over the Palmer Divide Saturday evening before clearing out Sunday morning.

Monday – Next Week: Dry weather and warming temperatures return early next week with highs climbing back into the 50s on the plains, alongside periods of light snow in the central mountains.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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