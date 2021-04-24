A warm and breezy weekend ahead; fire danger creeps back in

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be breezy and warm. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from noon until 8 pm for the San Luis Valley, eastern Huerfano county including Walsenburg, and eastern Las Animas county including Trinidad. Winds will gust up to 45 mph and humidity will drop below 10%.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 68; Low: 40. A warm and breezy day with sunshine.

PUEBLO: High: 77; Low: 40. Feeling very warm by this afternoon with periodic gusty winds.

CANON CITY: High: 72; Low: 45. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures today with breezy winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 58; Low: 35. A lovely and cool day ahead with sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-60s today with breezy winds and plenty of sunshine.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid 70s today with sunshine and a light breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. RED FLAG WARNING with strong wind gusts today. The good news is rain yesterday may help keep grasses from drying out completely today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low 60s in mountain valleys and 50s for higher terrain today. Lots of sunshine and gusty winds.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be about 10 degrees warmer than today. Winds will be a bit stronger across the region as well. More widespread red flag warnings are likely to be issued for the afternoon as well as Monday. Monday again will be warm, dry, and breezy. The next cold front arrives Tuesday bringing cooler air, clouds, and rain in the plains and snow in the mountains.

