Typical August Friday, hot temperatures and a few storms

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be near average or slightly above normal today in southern Colorado. This afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains and a few storms will make it to the I-25 corridor this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 60. Partly cloudy today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 - 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 64. Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms between 3 - 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 65. Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms between 2 - 7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 50. Partly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms likely between 1 - 9 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 82; Low: 56. Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible between 2 - 8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Partly cloudy and warm to the mid to upper 90s with most of the plains remaining dry this evening, with only a few isolated showers for Las Animas and Baca counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 88/90; Low: 61/60. Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible between 4 - 10 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon - 10 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, temperatures will slowly cool day by day, with the coolest day on Monday in the 70s. The monsoon weather pattern continues this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms daily through Monday or Tuesday of next week. Then the middle of next week will be hot and dry withs 80s and 90s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

