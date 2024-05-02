A touch cooler on Thursday with some clouds and isolated showers

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front blows through southern Colorado tonight which will cool down temperatures and bring extra clouds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 64;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Winds will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 70;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with ENE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon rain shower.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 67;

Partly cloudy with variable wind direction with 5-10 mph wind speeds gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 58;

Partly cloudy on Thursday and most likely dry. Winds will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 61;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Winds will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon, otherwise a dry day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/41; High: 67/72;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with breezy winds from the ESE at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

Thursday will be partly cloudy and likely dry with the mountain valleys reaching the low 50s to low 60s. Winds will be breezy from the W at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be about 5 degrees warmer than Thursday with sunshine. Then another cold front will move in during the evening and provide scattered thunderstorms in the plains in the evening.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.