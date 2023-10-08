A Top 10 weather day Sunday with lots of sunshine and above average temps. A pattern change mid-week.

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and dry once again across Southern Colorado, with a stray PM shower in the extreme S Sangres. Otherwise a few clouds in the mountains this afternoon but no rain. The Draconid meteor shower peaks tonight, and will be best viewed after sunset - not before sunrise. Look up and to the South. 10-20 meteors visible per hour tonight, make sure to give your eyes time to adjust first.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 44.

Sunny and dry once again. A couple PM clouds with light N wind at 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 44.

Dry and sunny without a cloud to be found. Comfortable jog/run/stroll weather. E wind at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 48.

Morning sun, with mostly clear PM conditions and a couple puffy clouds visible in the distance. E wind at 10 mph. Good day for a walk or ride along the Arkansas River.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 36.

Sunny during the morning with a couple PM clouds, mainly near the peaks, with no rain in the picture and plenty of sun lasting through the day. NE wind at 10 mph. A nice PM to spend along the Rampart Reservoir.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Low 70s; Low: 40.

Clear, dry, warm, and sunny. NW wind at 10 mph. Nice for road biking.

Plains forecast: High: Low 80s; Low: Low 40s.

Warm and sunny, with light and variable wind. Hay rides and pumpkin picking will be comfortable, as will relaxing in the yard!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75; Low: 44.

Sunny and dry during the morning, with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon - more clouds the farther south you go. A good afternoon to have the windows open. N wind at 10 mph. A passing shower is possible on La Veta pass.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Sunny this morning with PM clouds developing, particularly South: Southern Sangres, high points on the wets, extreme southern Sawatch. A shower is possible along the CO/NM border of the Sangres. Otherwise, a dry afternoon with rain not in the forecast. Cool tonight with clear skies - good for sky gazing (and meteor gazing).

Extended outlook forecast:

A similarly dry and above normal temperatures type of day awaits us Monday with highs continuing to run 5-12 degrees above average. Once again plenty of sun, but with a few more clouds than today during the afternoon. More cloud cover arrives Tuesday with upslope flow arriving. Isolated mountain showers are possible but the Front Range Corridor should remain dry.

An area of low pressure approaches from the NW Wednesday into Thursday, swinging a cold front through Colorado in the process. This classic-fall type frontal system will bring us rain, high-elevation snowflakes, and usher in a cool and crisp air mass that makes the end of next week feel more like October should. We dry back out heading into next weekend.

