A toasty Tuesday ahead before extreme fire danger Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear with a few high clouds. Temperatures will be mild, and wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 80;

It will be a toasty Tuesday with the forecast of 80 close to the daily record of 83 set in 1989. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 86;

It will be sunny and very warm on Tuesday. The high will likely be shy of the daily record of 93 in 1989. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 83;

It will be a sunny and very warm Tuesday. Wind will be pretty light, out of the SE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 70;

Expect sunshine and mild temperatures on Tuesday. There will be a light breeze out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 76;

Overall, Tuesday will be warm and sunny with a light SE breeze at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

It will be very warm on Tuesday, in the mid to upper 80s. It will be sunny with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/45; High: 78/81;

Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-40s; High: 70s;

The mountains will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, and it will be very mild in the valleys. There will be a light breeze out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday, temperatures remain very warm and similar to Tuesday's highs. But, the wind will be much stronger, coming from the W at 15-25 mph and gusting 40-65 mph. The warmth, wind, and low humidity will make for extreme fire danger.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect on Wednesday, April 22, from 10 am until midnight for the zones highlighted in red below. Do not create sparks or flames outside! Wildfires can spread rapidly under the expected weather conditions.

Another round of red flag warnings is likely on Thursday. A fire weather watch has been issued from 11 am until 9 pm for the zones highlighted in tan below.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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