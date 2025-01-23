A temperature roller coaster ride for Southern Colorado late this week

Today’s Forecast:

Another surge of cold air has brought some very cold air to Southern Colorado this morning. High elevation areas will remain below zero during the early morning hours, with single digits and teens on the Plains. The cold air will linger throughout the day today, with highs only warming into the 20s and lower 30s across Southern Colorado. Rain or snow is not expected state-wide for the next 24-36 hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 29; Low: 9. Below freezing temperatures will return to the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, with our high this afternoon only warming into the upper 20s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 32; Low: 5. Bundle this morning if you're reading my report from Pueblo, as we'll go from the single digits this morning to a high near the freezing mark this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 34; Low: 16. Although not as cold as what we saw earlier this week, Thursday's forecast will be chilly as temperatures this afternoon will only warm into the lower to middle 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 23; Low: 3. The roller coaster ride of wild January weather will continue today as another surge of very cold air returns to Teller County. Negative lows this morning will give way to highs in the lower 20s in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s/10s. We're feeling the chill this morning as another blast of cold, Canadian air sticks around Southern Colorado on Thursday.

Plains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. A colder airmass will hang on throughout the day today on the High Plains, with temperatures this afternoon in the upper 20s and lower 30s, and lows tonight in the single digits and teens.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Calm winds and cold temperatures this afternoon will give way to gusty NW winds overnight. Gusts in parts of Huerfano County could top 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: -0s/0s. Dry skies and cold highs in the mountains on Thursday, with increasing wind expected tonight and Friday in advance of our next snow maker this weekend. Blowing snow will be possible tonight with peak wind gusts to 50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

These next couple of days will continue to a roller coaster ride of weather for the Pikes Peak Region. On Friday, breezy downslope winds will drive up our temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. Then on Saturday, our next cold front will drop highs back down to the 20s. Light snow is likely during the day, with snow tapering off during the overnight hours. Snow totals in the Springs are expected to range between a trace to 2", with 1-3" for Monument.

The second half of the weekend will be dry and cold, with highs in the lower 30s. We'll see 40s and sunshine next Monday followed by another chance for some light towards the middle of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.