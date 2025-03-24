A taste of May this week as high pressure brings warmth to Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A quiet Sunday evening in the skies of southern Colorado - winds will eventually shift back out of the northwest overnight after being southeasterly for much of the day, contributing to a 5-10 degree cooldown relative to Friday's temperatures. Lows will be a notch above average in the middle 30s across most of the plains with low 30s in the higher terrain.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 72;

Partly cloudy with light south winds through much of the evening, eventually turning northwest overnight on Monday morning. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs 15+ degrees above average - the normal high Monday is 57 degrees. Wind won't be a big deal Monday - light downsloping out of the northwest throughout the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 78;

Mostly clear skies - with periodic high clouds. East winds through 8 PM, then shifting southwest to west overnight and remaining light. Monday will be mainly sunny and quite warm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 74;

Partly cloudy. West winds at 5-15 mph shifting northwest after 10 pm. Monday will be mostly sunny and warm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 61;

Partly cloudy - with west winds through 10 PM then shifting northwest overnight and remaining light. Monday will be partly cloudy and mild.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly clear with westerly winds - light all evening. Partly cloudy on Monday.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/36; High: 71/73;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly clear with west winds at 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure dominates the forecast this week. This large region of high pressure will produce highs 10-20 degrees above average both in southern Colorado and throughout much of the Southwestern U.S. and Intermountain West. Monday will see high clouds at times producing filtered sunshine - but the day on the whole should be mostly sunny outside of the mountains where clouds will hang a bit tougher.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler as a surface high moves over the plains and winds turn a northeasterly upslope direction in the afternoon - pulling some upper level energy along in the process. While moisture is lacking, this will support cloud development and a few light afternoon mountain showers in places like Woodland Park. It's possible some of this activity could move back off the mountains and a shower could reach I-25 anywhere between the Palmer Divide down to Trinidad in the late afternoon. But, dry low level air make it likely that these showers produce virga rather than anything notable.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be very warm, and mainly sunny. Thursday will be near, at, or in some spots likely break records for high temperatures - plenty of 70s and 80s on the board both days. Spot PM diurnal showers with a few rumbles of thunder look likely to continue on mountain tops in the afternoons - not an issue for the plains.

Friday is likely to have widespread high fire danger - as downslope breezes return region wide. Temperatures cool only slightly due to the downslope warming. Late showers will be more widespread in the mountains as moisture and energy arrive from the west.

A cold front will arrive on Saturday, and showers are likely across the mountains and the plains. Snow is likely in the mountains, rain is likely on the plains. Temperatures turn more seasonal over the weekend in response. The system is also likely to bring some wind, and potentially isolated thunder depending on the timing and eventual track of the associated area of low pressure.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.