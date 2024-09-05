A taste of fall on Thursday, with morning showers and thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

A cold for early September disturbance will bring us a cool and showery day on Thursday. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will be most widespread during the morning hours, with clearing skies from north to south this afternoon. Main storm threats today will include locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts. For the higher elevations, periods of snow will be possible into early this afternoon.

Highs today will only warm into the 50s and lower 60s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 60s and 70s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 49. Unsettled and stormy skies this morning will give way to decreasing clouds and some sun breaks by late this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region, with today's high almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 52. After a high of 94 degrees in Pueblo on Wednesday, today will be significantly cooler, with rain showers and thunderstorms early giving way to drier skies by this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 54. A stormy and unsettled morning will give way to clearing skies late this afternoon as dry air punches in from the north. Our high today will be a comfortable 70 degrees, with lows tonight in the lower to middle 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 39. Snow has been falling on Pikes Peak this morning, with rain, heavy at times in Woodland Park. Showers should taper off between 1-3 pm

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A dark and stormy start to our day will stay on the unsettled side past the lunch hour, with clearing skies on tap towards the afternoon and evening hours.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Several rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms will keep our forecast on the unsettled and cool side on Thursday. Storms should clear out from north to south during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s/50s. It will be considerably cooler today compared to yesterday and stormy, with showers and thunderstorms continuing at times through early this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. A mix of rain and snow can be expected in the high country on Thursday, with a less than ideal day to spend time in the outdoors. Snow levels have been pretty high this morning so far, but could drop as low as 11,000 feet during periods of heavier precipitation.

Extended outlook forecast:

With clearing skies this evening, Friday morning will be quite cool across Southern Colorado. Temperatures will start out in the 40s in Colorado Springs and Monument, with upper 30s in Teller County. Highs on Friday will be around 10 degrees warmer than today, with sunshine and upper 70s on tap for Colorado Springs.

Warming highs this weekend will allow for a return to the 80s for daytime highs. For most areas, we will see a dry and quiet weekend, but for the mountains and foothills, we can't discount a rogue shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.