A sunny weekend is ahead with temperatures warming each day

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will gradually clear out overnight across southern Colorado. Temperatures will be very cold, dropping to the teens and 20s. Winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 49;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 54;

Sunny on Saturday with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 52;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with SW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 42;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 47;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with WSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s;

Sunny on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Wind will be from the SW at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 19/20; High: 46/50;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even warmer, with temperatures boosting up another 5-10 degrees with lots of sunshine. The warmer weather continues into the first half of next week. Then we are tracking our next cold front and chance of snow from Wednesday into Thursday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

