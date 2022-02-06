A sunny & warmer Monday expected for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clearing skies and decreasing winds will bring a colder night to Southern Colorado. The coldest air will spill into the San Luis Valley, where Alamosa could get as cold as -10 degrees. For the I-25 corridor and Plains, we'll also see a chilly night as overnight lows drop down to the teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 50. A very cold morning will give way to a bright and beautiful afternoon as above average highs return to Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 55. After a brief cool down on Sunday, sunny and mild weather will return to the forecast on Monday as highs top out in the middle 50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 53. Sunshine and mild highs for the start of the work week, with near perfect weather and a break from last week's Arctic blast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 42. A very cold start to our day across Teller County. Thankfully by the afternoon, sunshine and light westerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the lower and middle 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s/50s. Monday morning's big chill will give way to a nice and pleasant afternoon, with lots of sunshine and a nice warm-up compared to what we saw today.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 50s. Although it will be freezing early in the morning, we are expecting an absolutely gorgeous start to the work week for the Plains as highs are on tap to reach well into the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s/50s. Thanks to westerly breezes coming off of the mountains, Monday's cold morning lows will quickly give way to a nice and pleasant afternoon as highs climb into the 40s and lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s. A stunning, bluebird day for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Monday, but it will be cold, especially during the morning hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our forecast for most of the week will be relatively quiet, with above average highs expected most days. There is a mid-week blip that we'll be watching though as a few weak disturbances look to rotate around the massive West Coast high pressure system responsible for the warmth. An early look calls for more wind than snow for the Plains, with a few mountain snow showers possible by Wednesday. There's also another potential storm late Friday and Saturday, but that one also favors the mountains with the best chances for snow.

