A sunny & warmer end to the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Quiet this evening as clear skies and light winds continue for Southern Colorado. With a drier airmass settling into the state over the next 12 to 24 hours, overnight lows aren't expected to be as cold as last night, with the Springs and Canon City likely staying above freezing.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 34; High: 71. "Quiet" will be the name of the game on Sunday thanks to sunshine, light winds, and high pressure.

PUEBLO: Low: 30; High: 75. I think that we'll see a few hours of below freezing temperatures around sunrise. The afternoon hours will be just perfect, with sunshine and 70s on tap for the Pueblo area.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 74. We can expect a chilly morning followed by a bright and warm afternoon, with very little wind in our forecast.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 31; High: 66. Clear and mild most of the day around Teller County before a disturbance to our south spreads clouds into the region by Sunday evening.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Sunshine, warm temperatures, and light southerly winds for the Palmer Divide on Sunday.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 70s. A little chilly in the morning, but nothing short of spectacular for the afternoon hours as highs warm well into the 70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Tough to beat a forecast like this in the middle of October, with sunshine, light winds, and warmer than average temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. Gorgeous weather ahead for the mountains on Sunday, with comfortable highs topping out in the 50s.

Extended Outlook:

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the forecast period as downslope winds strengthen across the region. The unfortunate combination of windy and dry weather is likely to bring elevated fire weather concerns to parts of Southern Colorado Monday afternoon. A storm moving through Wyoming will bring snow to the central and northern mountains by Monday night and Tuesday, but we're likely to stay dry. A dry cold front Tuesday will cool us down, but keep the winds blowing across Southern Colorado.

