A sunny & warm end to fall for Southern Colorado

With a dry ridge of high pressure firmly in place over Southern Colorado, our weather tonight will be pretty frigid across portions of the Plains and our mountain valleys. Along the I-25 corridor it will be chilly as well as we'll see overnight lows mainly in the 10s and 20s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 23; High: 56. We're expecting another gorgeous day of weather on Monday for the final day of fall in the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 15; High: 59. Bright and mild, with unseasonably warm weather expected for the last day of fall.

CANON CITY: Low: 29; High: 60. Westerly breezes to 20 mph will allow for a warm and sunny day as highs climb into the lower 60s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 20; High: 49. On Monday, we'll see sunshine and plenty of it across Teller County. Along with the sunny weather will come unseasonably warm temperatures for this time of the year.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. It's hard to believe that we're in the middle of December with a forecast like this. Highs on Monday will warm into the upper 40s and 50s, with sunshine and light winds.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. We're expecting a really, really nice start to the week weather wise for the Plains, with sunny skies and mild highs in the forecast.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Monday will be bright and breezy for the southern I-25 corridor, with afternoon highs warming comfortably into the 50s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Monday's weather will be just as nice as what we saw today, with light winds and pleasant afternoon highs for the mountains of Southern Colorado.

Extended Outlook:

Breezy weather will return Tuesday, along with a Fire Weather Watch for parts of Huerfano and Fremont counties. Highs will continue to climb as well, topping out in the 60s for many of us in the Plains. Late week changes will include a healthy push of mountain snow from our next storm. The Plains will see a lot of wind from the storm, but not much moisture. If we do see any, Friday morning could bring a few rain or snow showers to the I-25 corridor. Christmas Day will be dry and mild for the Plains, but likely snowy in the higher elevations.

