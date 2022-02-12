Watch
A sunny Saturday with melting snow expected

After Friday night's wintry blast conditions will clear today and make way for a beautiful weekend in southern Colorado.
mt elbert Forebay sunset Joe Randall
Posted at 8:49 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 10:58:20-05

Today’s Forecast:
Temperautres will be about 5 degrees below average today. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 40; Low: 19. Today will be calm and sunny again.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 18. Sunny with decreasing clouds today.

Canon City forecast: High: 44; Low: 26. Near-average by the afternoon with sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 18. A sunny yet cool day with snowmelt expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 37; Low: 18. Today will be sunny and calm.

Plains forecast: High: 43-46; Low: 18-21. Low 40s with sunshine today and light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40/43; Low: 21/19. Low 40s today with decreasing clouds.

Mountain valley forecast: High: 35-43; Low: 2-20. The sun returns and the winds will be gusty. Temperatures will rise above freezing today in mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:
Sunday through Tuesday will be sunny and mild to the 50s and 60s. The next cold front arrives Wednesday bringing a chance of snow through Thursday.
