A sunny but cool start to the weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cloudy and cold tonight with very isolated rain and snow showers.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 50. Saturday will be partly cloudy and comfortable

PUEBLO: Low: 32; High: 56. Mild on Saturday with decreasing clouds.

CANON CITY: Low: 31; High: 54. A mostly sunny day with mild temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 20; High: 40. A chilly Saturday with partly cloudy conditions.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Decreasing clouds tomorrow with cool temperatures.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 50s. A mild and sunny day ahead with dry conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 70s. A cool day with decreasing clouds in the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Light snow showers stop in the morning, with decreasing clouds and a chilly afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be breezy with warming temperatures. Highs will be about 10 degrees above Saturday's expected temperatures. Monday will be even warmer by about 5-10 degrees, with many areas in the plains reaching the 70s. A cold front will cool down temperatures to the 30s and 40s Tuesday and bring a chance of showers.

