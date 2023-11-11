A sunny and mild Veteran's Day weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight's temperatures will be seasonable and chilly. There will be a light breeze and the sky will remain clear overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 57;

Sunny on Saturday for Veteran's Day with near-average temperatures. SW wind will be at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 62;

Sunny with seasonable temperatures on Veteran's Day. The wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 60;

Sunny and mild with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 48;

Mostly sunny on Veteran's Day with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. With the sun and warmer temperatures, snow will continue to melt.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 53;

Sunny on Veteran's Day with cool but seasonable temperatures. SW wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Sunny and mild on Veteran's Day with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. There will be a light breeze from the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/29; High: 56/57;

Mostly sunny on Saturday for Veteran's Day with breezy WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

Mostly sunny on Veteran's Day Saturday with W winds from 10-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be about 5-8 degrees warmer than Saturday with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Looking ahead, temperatures slowly climb by a degree or two each day through next week. Winds gradually pick up on the daily as well. The warmest and windiest days will be Wednesday and Thursday in the 60s and 70s with 20-30 mph wind gusts across the region. In general, next week will be sunny, dry, and seasonable in southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.