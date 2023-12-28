A sunny and mild late December day in southern Colorado on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and cold tonight, with lows in the teens or twenties in southern Colorado. Winds will be light overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 45;

Sunny on Thursday with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 50;

Sunny with NNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 49;

Sunny on Thursday with NNW wind at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 13; High: 39;

A sunny day on Thursday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 39;

Thursday will be sunny with continued snow melt expected. Wind will be from the NNW at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Mostly sunny and remaining cool in the low 40s. Wind will be from the NNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 19/19; High: 41/43;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Sunshine on Thursday with light breezes from the WNW at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday and Saturday will be quite warm with highs in the 50s in the plains and 40s in the mountains with sunshine. A weak cold front will cool temperatures by about 10 degrees on Sunday, but it will be a dry front that will only bring extra clouds.

____

