A sunny and chilly weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will dissipate or clear out of the state by 11 pm. Overnight, the sky will be clearing, and temperatures will be cold.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 13; High: 42;

Chilly but sunny on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-20 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 45;

Saturday will be sunny and chilly with light wind out of the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 16; High: 47;

It will be a sunny but chilly Saturday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 6; High: 34;

Icy roads in the morning will melt with the sun on Saturday, but temperatures remain cold. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 9; High: 40;

It will be sunny and chilly on Saturday. Wind will be out of SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Plains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 40s;

It will be mostly sunny and chilly on Saturday. Wind will be out of the NE at 5-15 mph, gusting 15-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 12/12; High: 44/45;

Saturday will be chilly but sunny. The wind will be light, at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s-40s;

It will be sunny on Saturday, helping to melt any snow on the roads. Wind will be breezy from the WNW at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Next week, the warmth and the wind return. At this point, it looks like Tuesday will be the warmest day, with widespread 70s in the plains. The windiest day looks to be Wednesday, with gusts in excess of 40 mph possible. Gusty conditions are expected from Tuesday through Friday next week, which increases wildfire danger.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.