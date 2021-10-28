A sunny and breezy Thursday ahead in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The eastern plains will be gusty today. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Baca county from 9 am until 4 pm for wind gusts to 60 mph at times. Southern Colorado will be sunny and seasonable today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 59; Low: 32. Northerly wind gusts 20-30 mph today with sunshine.

PUEBLO: High: 63; Low: 32. Sunny today and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 38. A sunny and nice day with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 53; Low: 30. A chilly day but sunny with a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mid 50s with sun all day and breezy winds gusting up to 30 mph.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Winds will gust 40-50 mph at times all day, decreasing tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Upper 50s with gusty winds at times

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Low to upper 50s for mountain valleys and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be gusty at times, up to 30 mph.

Extended Outlook:

A warming trend will take place through the beginning of the weekend. Expect to be about 5 degrees warmer by Friday and another 5 degrees of warming from Friday to Saturday. Then a cold air mass moves in Sunday with 50s in the plains and 40s in the mountains with clouds.

