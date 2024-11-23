A stunning Saturday is in store for Colorado with sunshine and warmth

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind will be light in the plains and breezy in the mountains overnight. With the westerly downsloping breeze, areas adjacent to the mountains will remain warm overnight and stay above freezing. East of I-25, temperatures will be colder overnight, in the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 67;

Cool in the morning and very warm in the afternoon. The forecast high will be 17 degrees above average, and 3 degrees shy of tying the record of 70. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-15 mph and the sky will be partly cloudy.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 70;

Chilly in the morning but very warm in the afternoon to the low 70s! The sky will be partly cloudy and the wind will be variable at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 72;

Very warm on Saturday with breezy wind out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 59;

Partly cloudy on Saturday and mild with breezy WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 64;

A very nice Saturday is in store with partly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures. Winds will be variable, from about 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Chilly in the morning and then warming up nicely to the 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy and the wind will be light.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/34; High: 63/68;

A very warm day with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with mild temperatures. Winds will be breezy, generally from the W, and sustained from 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, Monday will be the only dry afternoon for the entire state and this will be the best day to travel through the mountains. Snow moves into western Colorado and the mountains on Monday night and continues through Wednesday night. For I-25 and eastern Colorado, we will get snow showers late Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. If you have to travel on Wednesday, expect winter driving conditions statewide. Then the storm looks to clear out on Thursday morning, leaving us cold but dry for Thanksgiving dinner.

