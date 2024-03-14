A strong winter storm is here with heavy snow expected on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains and for portions of I-25 overnight. There will be a mix of rain and snow in the lower elevations, below 6,000 feet. Eventually, the rain-snow line will drop to about 5,500 feet by Thursday morning. Roads will begin to ice over and become snow-covered tonight.

See WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY areas and times below:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 33;

Snow will become heavy overnight, and continue throughout the day on Thursday. It will be cloudy and cold with N winds at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect at midnight Wednesday night and will last until noon Friday. See the snow forecast below.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 37;

Rain will eventually transition to snow early on Thursday morning. There will be heavy snow showers at times on Thursday which will lighten up in the evening. Winds will be out of the NNE A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at midnight Wednesday night and will last until noon Friday. See the snow forecast below.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 34;

Rain will transition to snow overnight and there will be snow showers possible all day on Thursday. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at midnight Wednesday night and will last until noon Friday. See the snow forecast below.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 30;

Heavy snow overnight and then it continues all day Thursday. Winds will be from the N at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect now and lasts until 6 am Friday. See the snow forecast below.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 27;

Heavy snow expected on Thursday and light to moderate snow by Thursday evening, regardless it will be snowing all day. Winds will be from the N at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect now and lasts until 6 am Friday. See the snow forecast below.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s;

Rain showers or a wintry mix is possible in the plains on Thursday, otherwise cloudy and chilly in the low 40s. Rain totals will be from about 0.10" in the far eastern counties of Colorado, to as much as 1 inch liquid equivalent towards I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/31; High: 30/34;

Rain will transition to snow overnight, and snow showers will continue off and on all day Thursday. Winds will be from the ENE at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect now and lasts until 6 pm Friday. See the snow forecast below.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect now and lasts until 6 am Friday for western Fremont County and the Wet Mountain Valley. It will last until 6 pm Friday for the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains. See the snow forecast below.

Snow accumulation forecast through Friday afternoon:

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will be lighter in intensity on Friday and will begin to taper off from north to south across the region. Snow will be coming to an end by the afternoon and clouds will begin to break up as well. We are heading to a warmer weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s over St Patrick's Day weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

