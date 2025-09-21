A strong cold front moves through Colorado on the first day of Fall

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mild overnight, with low temperatures a couple of degrees above normal. It will be partly cloudy and calm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 77;

Warm and sunny for the majority of the day on Monday, before a cold front moves in, bringing rain and thunderstorms from the afternoon to the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Sunny early on, with clouds increasing during the day. Rain and thunderstorms are possible from the late afternoon through the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 80;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning, with a quick warm-up. Clouds increase during the afternoon, with rain and thunderstorms possible from the afternoon to the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 68;

Partly cloudy and mild on Monday. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible in the early afternoon into the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 75;

It will be sunny in the morning with increasing clouds during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly sunny in the morning on Monday with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms also possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/52; High: 81/81;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Monday. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Monday with mild temperatures. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday temperatures will be in the 50s to 70s in southern Colorado. There will be periodic rain showers continuing, with the best chance in the morning and the evening, with a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon. Snow showers are likely in the mountains, especially above 10,000 feet on Tuesday night.

After this cold front moves through, drier air and warming temperatures will take over on Wednesday through the end of the week. Wednesday will be in the 60s and 70s, and seasonable 70s and 80s are in store for Thursday through the weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

