A stalled front in the Colorado plains will bring clouds and cooler air on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front is backing into the eastern plains tonight moving westward. It will stall out near I-25, leaving the eastern plains cold tonight and areas west of the front warmer. Higher humidity associated with this front will lead to low clouds overnight into Tuesday morning in the plains, as far west as I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 58;

Mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 55;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 65;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 56;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 59;

Mostly cloudy in the morning and then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind will be variable at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s-50s;

Mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/41; High: 66/71;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and still very warm. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 50s-60s;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday in the mountain valleys with breezy and mild conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures boost back up to about 20 degrees above average on Wednesday with 50s-70s in our region. It will also be a windy day on Wednesday with lower humidity. This will increase the risk of fire danger, especially in areas without snowpack. The rest of the week remains warmer than average with breezy conditions. The next significant cool-down arrives this weekend.

