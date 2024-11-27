A snowy Wednesday is in store for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow will move into the region after midnight, and continue to spread south and east across the region through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to low 30s overnight.

Wednesday Winter Alerts:

Winter weather advisories in purple and winter storm warnings in pink are in effect on Wednesday, ending at various times. Areas under and advisory or warning will experience travel impacts due to snow. It is advised to drive slowly and take extra caution on Wednesday.

See expected snow totals at the bottom of this article.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 35;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 2 pm Wednesday. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and then taper off in the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 38;

Slushy snow is expected on Wednesday, it will be heaviest in the morning and gradually lighten up through the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 39;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 2 pm Wednesday for Canon City, and through 5 am Thursday above 8,500 feet in Fremont County. Snow showers will be heaviest in the first half of the day and gradually clear out in the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 30;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11 pm Wednesday. Snow will be heaviest on Wednesday morning, with off-and-on showers through the rest of the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 31;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11 pm Wednesday for northern El Paso County. The snow will be heaviest on Wednesday morning, with off-and-on showers continuing for the rest of the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 30s;

A wintry mix is expected in the plains on Wednesday, that rain-snow line will drop between 5,000 feet to as low as 4,000 feet during the storm. Showers will end in the evening from the north to the south.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/4; High: 37/40;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 5 am Thursday. Snow will be heaviest during the late morning to early afternoon and then gradually lighten up during the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s;

WINTER STORM WARNING generally applies for elevations above 10,000 feet through Thursday at 5 am. Mountain valleys are under WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES through Thursday morning. Expect off an on snow showers all day Wednesday.

Snow total forecast:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.