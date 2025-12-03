A snowy Wednesday is ahead for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will expand across the Pikes Peak region tonight, then continue to move south through the region on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday Winter Alerts:

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for I-25 and the mountains all day Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

Snow total maps are at the bottom of this article.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 29;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 8 am until 8 pm. Light to moderate snow showers are expected all day. Wind chill values will feel like the teens with ENE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 30;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 8 am until 8 pm. Off and on, snow showers are expected throughout the day. Wind chill values will be in the low 20s with ENE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 30;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 8 am until 8 pm. Light to moderate snow expected throughout the day with a cold breeze out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 25;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2 am until 8 pm. Snow will continue through the day, ending by the late evening. Temperatures will be very cold, with wind chill values in the teens.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 25;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 2 am until 8 pm. Snow will be heaviest in the morning with light showers continuing through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

Light snow showers will be possible off and on throughout the day on Wednesday. Wind will be from the ENE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph, making wind chill values feel like the 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/23; High: 28/32;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 8 am until Thursday 2 am. Snow showers will increase during the morning and will be steady through Wednesday night.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 20s-30s;

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Sangre De Cristos and Raton Pass. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES elsewhere in the mountain valleys.

Snow total forecast through early Thursday morning:

Southeastern Colorado:

Pikes Peak Region:

Arkansas River and Wet Mountains:

Southern I-25:

____

