A snowy and blustery day is expected in southern Colorado on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

While snow moves through the high country tonight, southeastern Colorado will stay dry. Temperatures will generally drop to the 20s and 30s. Before sunrise, a strong cold front will begin to move through our area and bring snow along with it.

Winter Weather Advisory Friday:

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the zones in purple, including N El Paso County, Teller County, the Wet Mountains, the Sangre De Cristo Mountains, and Raton Pass from 6 am unti midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 39;

It will be windy on Friday with N wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Snow showers will be possible all day, with the heaviest snowfall expected in the morning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 46;

It will be blustery with N wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Expect a mix of rain and snow showers throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 43;

It will be cloudy with a wintry mix and snow showers possible throughout the day. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 29;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 6 am until midnight. It will be blustery and snowy on Friday. Wind will be out of the N at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Snow will be possible all day, with the heaviest precipitation expected in the morning hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 34;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 6 am until midnight. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and continue off and on through the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be a blustery day with N wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Spotty showers are possible, with rain during the day and a wintry mix or snow in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/30; High: 47/51;

It will be a windy and colder day with N wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Periodic, spotty snow showers will be possible throughout the day and into the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 20s-40s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 6 am until midnight for the zones highlighted in purple above. Snow will be possible all day and night, varying in intensity throughout the day.

Snow total forecast from Friday 6 am through Saturday 6 am:

