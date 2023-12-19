A snowman's worst nightmare, near record heat in southern Colorado Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will be warmer than normal for the plains and I-25. High mountain valleys, namely the San Luis Valley will be very cold thanks to sinking cold air in the valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 63;

Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 5-10 mph. The record high for December 19th stands at 64 from 1917.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 65;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph. The record high for December 19th stands at 70 from 1917.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 62;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 51;

Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 58;

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-60s. Wind will be light from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/29; High: 57/61;

Partly to mostly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s to low 50s in the mountain valleys. W wind will be breezy from 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures peak on Tuesday this week, then we gradually cool heading toward the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be about 5-15 degrees above average through Friday. Then the next round of wintry weather arrives this weekend into Christmas Day. The exact timing and snow amounts have high uncertainty right now, but it looks likely with today's data that we will see showers starting Saturday night in southern Colorado. Snow is possible on Sunday and may linger into early Monday on Christmas Day. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor impacts.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.