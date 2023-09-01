A sizzling start to September, with records possible on Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Friday's forecast could be one for the record books as another round of sizzling summer temperatures can be expected across Southern Colorado. Highs will be even warmer than yesterday, topping out in the 90s and 100s.

KOAA weather The first day of September will be a hot one, with records possible in both Colorado Springs & Pueblo

Dry and breezy weather on the eastern Plains will increase the fire danger, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from noon until 8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 95; Low: 61. After yesterday's high of 93°, I think that we'll be even hotter today. If we hit the forecast high of 95° this afternoon, we could tie the current record of 95° that dates back to 2019.

Pueblo forecast: High: 102; Low: 62. September will begin with triple digit temperatures for the Steel City, and a potential new record high temperature. Current record: 101° (2019).

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 63. With upper 90s back in our forecast this afternoon, you'll want to find a way to keep cool today from Canon City to Penrose to Florence.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 85; Low: 54. A warm end to the week for Teller County, with only around a 10% chance of a quick passing shower this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hot, dry and breezy today across northern El Paso County, with afternoon highs expected to soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 50s/60s. We're looking at another round of scorching summer temperatures across the eastern Plains today. On top of the heat, Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at noon in some of our eastern counties. On Red Flag Warning days, avoid activities that could start a fire.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot, breezy and dry on Friday, with more of the same expected as we head towards the start of Labor Day weekend.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. An abundance of monsoon moisture will bring the potential for heavy rain today to parts of Utah, Nevada and Arizona. On the edge of this monsoon plume will be western parts of Colorado, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast today for our state's mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're not expecting any big changes to the weather pattern early this weekend, with highs returning to the 90s and 100s on Saturday. A few degrees of cooling will follow each day from Sunday into Labor Day, but not enough of a cool down to bring any significant relief to Southern Colorado.

A cold front will drop in on Labor Day, and with an increase in moisture, we could see an isolated storm or two move out of the mountains that afternoon. Cooler, more seasonal weather will follow Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine returns to our forecast.

