A sizzling Friday before clouds and rain cool us down this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Any isolated showers or storms that develop this evening will dissipate by 10 pm. It will be mostly clear tonight for I-25 and the mountains, but some low clouds or patchy fog may develop in the eastern plains. Temperatures will be mild tonight and above freezing.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 85;

A toasty Friday with a high temperature more than 10 degrees above average. Wind will be from the SW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 92;

Sunny and hot on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 88;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm on Friday. Wind will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 75;

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 81;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm on Friday. Wind will be light out of the SW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be partly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog possible, especially in our easternmost counties. The afternoon will be sunny and hot in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a low chance of strong evening thunderstorms near the Kansas state line.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/51; High: 84/86;

Mostly sunny and toasty on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be dry and warm on Friday. Wind will be breezy out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will kick off the weekend with sunshine and warmth (70s and 80s), but clouds will increase during the day, and thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Storms have the potential to be strong with hail on Saturday evening.

Sunday and Monday will be cloudy days with highs dipping to the 60s and 70s, with rain and thunderstorms possible from the early afternoon through the night.

